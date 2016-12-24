Palisades News Letters: No Power or Telephone?

No Power or Telephone?

I live in the El Medio Bluffs area and on Friday, December 2, I had a complete power outage including cell phone, email, landline, texting and electricity for over two hours, from about 3 to 6 p.m. DWP confirmed that a cell tower and power lines were down and affected by strong winds.

I had to pick up my grandson from preschool in Santa Monica, but could not open my garage door by remote or manually. I could not call his parents or anyone to go in my behalf, nor could I advise the school of the problem. My neighbors were in the same dilemma. Both cell phones (Verizon) and landline (TWC) were down due to the power outage. I also could not call any emergency services such as police or the fire department or 911.

This raises an obvious concern: What is the community plan for emergency contacts if such a situation arises again?

Do police and private security services have a policy to cruise through communities to see if there is anybody in need of help? Could activist Lou Kramer and the Community Council develop some type of emergency notification plan, such as a special 911 or red HELP flag waved by a resident or staked along the resident’s driveway to notify emergency responders?

I also wonder, have cell towers been affected before in power outages? I will call Verizon to ask if there is any alternative communication method that works during cell outage. I also encourage neighborhood crime-watch groups to figure out a go-to person on their block, but this emergency contact would have to be physical, not a communications system.