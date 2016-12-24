PaliHi Girls Soccer Kicks Off 2016 Season

Since girls soccer was established at Palisades High School, the team has been a perennial champion in the Western League (Westchester, Venice, Hamilton, University, LACES and Fairfax), and almost always reaches the City Section playoffs. Last year, the Dolphins were seeded fourth in Division 1 with a 12-2-2 record, but were upset in the quarterfinals by San Pedro, 1-0.

This year, teams such as University have adapted a new strategy to try and beat Palisades during league play.

“Everyone parked on the 18-yard line,” said head coach Christian Chambers, after Pali and University tied 0-0 on December 9. He explained that all 11 Uni players stayed on their side of the field, playing defense. “We were on our side only once in the second half. They were well-organized and well-coached.”

Chambers expects to see more of the same style of play when league play resumes on January11 at home against LACES.

The Dolphins started the season by defeating Brentwood, 1-0, as sophomore Daniela Flores scored the only goal and senior Katie Wilkes played well in goal. They then opened league play by blanking Hamilton, 2-0, with Flores and freshman midfielder Sadie Holt scoring. They also beat Westchester, 6-0. With their fierce defense, the Dolphins have not allowed a goal.

“This is good group of ‘passing’ girls,” Chambers said. “We play well and move the ball well.” His team is young, with only seven seniors on the 24-player roster. The two goalkeepers, Wilkes and Kat Nuckols, are both seniors, and two starters—midfielders Zoe Capanna and Bella Esconbedo— are also seniors.