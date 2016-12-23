Tiger Woods to Play Riviera Country Club

Pro golfer Tiger Woods has not played a tournament at the Riviera Country Club since 2006, but that will change this coming February.

TGR Live, Woods’ charitable event company, which supports the fundraising efforts of the Tiger Woods Foundation, will host the Genesis Open, formerly known as the Northern Trust Open.

On December 13, Woods said he will play in the 2017 Genesis Open, held February 13-19 in Pacific Palisades, reports CBS Sports.

He told reporters, “I’m very excited to come back to Riviera and compete in the Genesis Open. This is where it all started for me—my first PGA Tour event.”

According to Golf Digest, Woods’ last official PGA Tour event was the 2015 Wyndham Championship in August. He returned to competitive golf at the HeroWorld Challenge, held in the Bahamas December 1-4, shooting four under par in the 18-player field.

Tickets to the 2017 Genesis Open are on sale and start as low as $15. Now through December 25, purchase any ticket and have the opportunity to purchase $15 in food and beverage credit for only $10. Visit: tigerwoodsfoundation.org/events/open/tickets.