Patricia M. Scoales, 90; Social Worker, Artist, Palisades Resident

Patricia Moore Scoales was born January 22, 1926, in Long Beach, California, where she grew up. She passed away at her home in Pacific Palisades on November 2, 2016, after a two-year illness.

Patricia attended Columbia and Claremont Colleges, before receiving her bachelor’s degree in art history from UCLA. While attending UCLA, she met her future husband William, who was majoring in exper- imental psychology. They both graduated in June 1958 and were married the same year.

Patricia worked as a social worker and artist. The couple and their young son, Nicholas Michael, moved to the Palisades in 1963. They lived in Malibu from 1975 to 1984, before moving back here.

William said that his wife loved knowledge, the arts, family and trees. He remembers most her infectious laugh, which will long be heard. Her favorite saying, he said, was “You might as well laugh!”

Patricia is survived by her husband, who is thankful for his magical 58 years with her. She was predeceased by her son and was laid to rest next to him in Westlake Village.