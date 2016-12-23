PaliHi Wrestlers Off to a Good Start

He went to state for the first time last year. “My goal is to place at state and then become a state champ,” said Alsaudi, who went to State for the first time last year. He’s currently ranked in the top 20 in the 195-weight class in the state.

Second-year head coach Steve Cifonelli said, “I also brought a B-team to the Golden Legends tournament and five wrestlers medaled.” He was proud of those kids and the veterans in his program.

“Many [B-team members] were brand new, they didn’t have wrestling shoes, they didn’t know how to put on the head gear when they started,” Cifonelli said. “A couple of these kids weren’t wrestlers four months ago. But, this isn’t about a coach’s ego, but about the rest of the team and how they helped the new kids.”

Cifonelli has about 40 students out for a sport that started at PaliHi in 2011 with P.E. teacher Randy Aguirre as head coach. The school initially wasn’t much interested in the program, and Aguirre started it without mats, without practice space and with many kids who had never wrestled before. Paul Revere has a wrestling program that now feeds about five kids a year into the high school team.

Two years into the program, Aguirre was diagnosed with gliobastoma, a grade-4 brain tumor, and assist coach Aldo Juliano stepped in when Aguirre died in January 2015.

“It was awful, I didn’t plan on that,” Juliano said. “We fought it tooth and nail, and just when I thought he was coming around, it [the tumor] came back.”

Juliano now serves as head of wrestling operations and assists Cifonelli, who wrestled at Cortland High School in Cortland, New York, and received a full scholarship to Temple University in the sport.