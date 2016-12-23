PaliHi’s Holiday ‘Friday Night Live’ Sketches Produce Hearty Laughs

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Donald Trump as the Grinch,“Jingle Bells” while eating habanero peppers, and a carolers’ cult all vied for laughs at Palisades High School’s “Friday Night Live” on Dec. 9.

The take-off on the long-running sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live follows the format of the popular television show even before the actors take the stage. With a similar writing, rehearsal and technical schedule, the students under the direction of teacher Nancy Cassaro-Fracchiolla create a lively, funny show complete with newscasters doing “Weekend Update.”

“It’s one of the favorite things I do” at Pali, said Cassaro-Fracchiolla, who also teaches drama and directs the school’s musicals and dramas. “I think the students are really phenomenal. I love working with them.”

Each school year, the dedicated after-school club members produce about five shows, which they perform twice, at 7 and 9 p.m., always on a Friday night. This gives them a chance to see what works with a live audience and what needs tweaking.

Cassaro-Fracchiolla, a 25-year veteran of acting/directing, pushed to add a second show last year when the teens were at first resistant. She told them, “I want you to have the experience of seeing what worked and what didn’t, and then turning around and doing it again . . . Don’t expect you’re going to get the same exact laugh. Every audience is different.”

The students have now embraced the concept, and more than 30 teens threw themselves into the production of their recent holiday effort in Mercer Hall.

The initial sketch, “The Trump Who Stole Christmas,” written by and starring Llewyn St. John, was a hit even before a word was spoken as the bright orange Grinchy figure wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap had the audience at the get-go. Lines like “I’ll take all these gifts to the top of Trump Tower— my biggest erection, my source of true power” also caused huge laughs in the crowd, as did the appearance of little Hillary Lou.

Afterwards, the troupe performed eight more sketches, including one called “Cookies for Santa” (written by Ryan Loyola and Anika Shorr), which was also ripped from recent news. Because of Proposition 64’s marijuana legalization in California, the skit’s two 20-somethings played by Shorr and Sam Korobkin felt free to make some marijuana-laced Christmas cookies, which an 8-year-old (Scotty Holland) left for Santa (August Hartwell). Santa consumes them and soon exhibits some classic signs of being high. He feels buzzed, gets the munchies and even realizes he has no idea how his reindeer fly. “It’s really freaking me out!,” he laments.