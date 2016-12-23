Pacific Palisades Shell Store Plan Delayed—Again

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The long-debated, often-revised plan for a proposed convenience store at the Shell station on Sunset at Via de la Paz may finally reach a resolution when the local Design Review Board meets in January.

Owner Saeed Kohonoff hopes to demolish the existing service bay (1,900 sq.ft.) on his property and build a 2,748-sq.-ft mini-mart against the adjacent two-story building that features Il Ritrovo restaurant. But his plans have spent 18 months within the Pacific Palisades DRB process.

Initially, in June 2015, architect Richard Finkel of Bundy Finkel Architects (a firm that has designed 18 auto service stations in California and Nevada) proposed a Mediterranean-style convenience store. The seven-member DRB asked him to bring in a mid-century modern design. He complied, and presented new plans in July 2015.

At that meeting, it was suggested that Finkel had not captured the look and to “try again.” He was also asked to bring a landscaper to the next meeting and to focus on low-water plants and trees.

The Shell station plans didn’t return to the DRB agenda until November 9, 2016. By then, Kohanoff ’s former Mobil station (which he sold to Caruso Affiliated), had been leveled to help make way for Caruso’s Palisades Village.