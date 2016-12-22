Viewpoint: The Post-Christmas Bus Ride

By Sue Pascoe

I once lived in a fifth-floor walkup apartment, with a bathtub in the kitchen, on the eastside of New York City. Rent was $180. I had dutifully saved a few dollars a week from my $90-a-week salary as a receptionist at the Manhattan Theater Club to send Christmas gifts home.

Then, I received a phone call. Unexpectedly, my brother was marrying his long-time girlfriend the beginning of January, and could I come home?

Maybe if I had been alerted earlier, I could have purchased an airplane ticket, but now, even if there was a seat still available, the price was too steep not only for me, but also for my parents, who were both teachers.

I said I didn’t think I could attend the wedding.

I went for a walk, past Bloomingdales and then over to Fifth Avenue and the wonderfully festive windows. On the way home, I saw a sign “Go Greyhound, anyway in the United States. Seven days for $99.”

The bus would take one day and 20 hours to reach Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and then I would have to take a four-hour car trip to the church. I calculated two days there and two days back, with three for a wedding. I decided to go.

I left at night, a few days after Christmas, from the Port Authority terminal. The bus was crowded because of the holidays and I felt lucky to have a window seat. My plan was to lean against it and sleep through the night. My seatmate was young man from a foreign country, who thought it would be a good opportunity to practice his English. I pretended to fall asleep somewhere in New Jersey and eventually he stopped talking. The window was icy and too cold to lean against. My seatmate was soon snoring lightly, head on my shoulder. At some point, I dozed off in Pennsylvania. When I awoke early the next morning, we were in Cleveland.