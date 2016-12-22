PaliHi Girls Hoops Starts with Intensity

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Palisades High’s girls basketball, aiming to contend for another City Section title, has been gaining invaluable experience by competing in three tournaments this past month.

The Dolphins, coached by Torino Johnson, finished fourth in the 13th Annual Palisades Beach Invitational tournament Thanksgiving week.

Playing against some of the top teams in the state, PaliHi started strong, winning its first game against Hueneme, 73-23, with sophomore guard Kayla Williams scoring a team high 18 points.

The Dolphins then achieved a hard-fought victory against Canyon. They were losing at halftime, 35-26, but pulled ahead with a hot third quarter to gain the lead, 51-49, and went on to earn a 64-56 win.

High-scoring senior guard Chelsey Gipson contributed 25 points, including 6 three-pointers, while Williams again had a strong game with 19 points.

Meanwhile, other teams, including Chaminade, the top-ranked team in the state last year, competed in the 16-team tournament.

The eventual runner-up, Fairmont Prep, dealt the Pali girls their first defeat, 65-34, with Gipson again leading her team’s scoring with 20 points. Pali lost to Valencia, 60-44, in the battle for third place. Sophomore guard Leily Martin led the team with 11 points.