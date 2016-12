A fast-moving storm dropped 1.67 inches of rain on Pacific Palisades Dec. 15-16, according to the official county rain gauge, located at Carol Leacock’s home on Bienveneda. Deputy Rainmeister Ted Mackie said this brings the year’s total (since July 1) to 3.01 inches. Normal this time of year is 3.18 inches.

The most rain recorded in the Palisades since 1942 was 42.60 inches in 1997-98. The driest year was 4.11 inches in 2006-07.