L.A. Golf Academy Offers Winter Camp for Juniors

A winter golf camp for juniors, ages 7 to 15, will be held Monday through Friday, Dec. 19 through January 6 (except for Dec. 25 and Jan. 1). Kids may attend half-day or full-day sessions and on a daily basis.

The camp is taught by Marine veteran and PGA Teaching Professional Carlos Rodriguez of the L.A. Golf Academy at the nine-hole, three-par golf course on the West L.A. VA Campus. Students will play golf and learn all aspects of the game, including rules and golf etiquette.