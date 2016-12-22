L.A. Golf Academy Offers Winter Camp for Juniors

A winter golf camp for juniors, ages 7 to 15, will be held Monday through Friday, Dec. 19 through January 6 (except for Dec. 25 and Jan. 1). Kids may attend half-day or full-day sessions and on a daily basis.
The camp is taught by Marine veteran and PGA Teaching Professional Carlos Rodriguez of the L.A. Golf Academy at the nine-hole, three-par golf course on the West L.A. VA Campus. Students will play golf and learn all aspects of the game, including rules and golf etiquette.
The full-day session is from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., $100 a day (no green fees). The half-day session is either 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 1 to 4p.m. ,$50 a day (no green fees).
To register, call (310) 230-2052 or visit LAGolfAcademy@gmail.com. For more information, visit its website.
Social Icons