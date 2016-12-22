Angel City Chorale Delivers Joy

By Jessie Levine

Special to the Palisades News

Conductor Sue Fink and the Angel City Chorale (ACC) have had a busy and productive 2016, culminating in their joyous holiday concert and sing-along on Dec. 3-4 at the Wilshire United Methodist Church.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles-based chorale’s moving rendition of Toto’s “Africa” went viral, with more than 3.6 million views to date. ACC also had the distinct honor to collaborate with renowned composer Christopher Tin, performing in London with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This holiday concert tied a festive bow on ACC’s eventful year.

The chorale is composed of more than 160 singers and is led by Fink, its founder and conductor. Members include five Pacific Palisades residents: Marian Niles, Harry Eden, Cheryl Robinson, Julia Chang and Adam Wolman.

For the annual holiday concert, singers from all walks of life joined together at the Wilshire United Methodist Church, dressed in formal black. Lit by the festive red glow of the church lights, Fink took a commanding position at the front of the choir. A wave of quiet formality fell over the audience.

With vivacity and spunk, Fink remarked: “So quiet!” And the layer of separation be- tween the singers and the hushed audience was effectively penetrated.