Palisadians Take Part in Coronet Debutante Ball

The women were invited to debut based on community-service criteria. This year’s class volunteered their time to benefit a number of charities, including Violets’ Giving Circle, 9 Dots Community Learning Center, Operation Gratitude, Children’s Institute and more.

The young ladies are not only philanthropists, but also serve as leaders in a number of extracurricular activities at their schools. The serve as team captains of various sports teams, founders of clubs and organizations on campus, members of honor roll and tutors for children after school.

The debutantes included Palisadians Siena Coranne Severino and Claire Kathryn Hollingsworth, and Los Angeles residents Lillian Goldsmith, Rowan Brooks Lane, Alanna Beatrice Richman, Lauryn Cate Tauber, Micaela Danielle Cole, Elizabeth Virginia Eicher and Reilly Morgan Pressman.

Severino, the daughter of Heidi and David, is a senior at Palisades Charter High School and is involved in photography, volleyball and community service. Hollingsworth, the daughter of Amy and John, is a senior at Viewpoint School, where she is an honor student and a member of the yearbook committee and cheer team.

“We were pleased to have such a passionate group of girls debut this year,” said Dr. Wendy Chang, Coronet Debutante Ball Director. “We are confident they will continue to give back to a variety of philanthropic causes and inspire others throughout their lifetime.”

A portion of the proceeds from the ball go to National Charity League to benefit its various philanthropies, including Para Los Niños and Upward Bound House. The first Coronet Ball was held in 1949; since then, more than 1,500 women have been presented over the past 67 years.