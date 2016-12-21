Pacific Palisades Optimist Club Helps Salvation Army

On Dec. 16, Pacific Palisades Optimist Club members rang bells in front of Bank of America, the Post Office, CVS and Ralphs for the Salvation Army.

For more than 40 years, the Pacific Palisades Optimist Club has participated in Kettle Day. Dr. Mike Martini, a charter member of the club, said “All of the service clubs in the Palisades used to participate, even the [Pacific Palisades] Woman’s Club, but we’re the only one doing it now.”

Optimist member Peter Scolney

The Salvation Army assists more than 4.5 million people between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Visit onlineredkettle.com for more information. 

