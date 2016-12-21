Palisades High School Aquatic Center Holiday Hours

Brooke King, director of the Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center at Palisades High School, has released the holiday swim hours from Dec. 19 through Jan. 9. Upon entering the pool, go to the office to sign in or to pay. Any closures due to mechanical or environmental issues will be posted to the pool’s Facebook page. The pool will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26, and on January 1.
Public Lap Swim (Competition pool)
Monday through Thursday: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. (Six lanes available starting Dec. 19). Friday: 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Public Swim (Small Pool)
Monday through Thursday: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 to 8 p.m. Friday: 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
