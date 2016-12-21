Palisades High School Aquatic Center Holiday Hours

Public Lap Swim (Competition pool)

Monday through Thursday: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. (Six lanes available starting Dec. 19). Friday: 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.