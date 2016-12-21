Firefighters and Police Honored in Pacific Palisades

Firefighters from Stations 69 and 23, members of the Los Angeles Police Department (including Palisades Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore), Chrysalis workers and two Ocean Park Community Center social workers (Maureen Rivas and Glanda Sherman) were honored at a holiday luncheon at Il Piccolo Ritrovo on Dec. 14.

The celebration at the restaurant on Sunset was hosted by the Pacific Palisades Business Improvement District (BID).

Restaurant owners Tarcisio Mosconi and Nando Silvestri provided endless plates of chicken marsala, tomato/basil-mozzarella, salad, pizza, roasted potatoes, and several pastas for 43 guests.

BID Executive Director Laurie Sale said, “We felt that as a community we wanted to thank the police, fire and community workers for all they do.