Firefighters and Police Honored in Pacific Palisades

Firefighters from Stations 69 and 23, members of the Los Angeles Police Department (including Palisades Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore), Chrysalis workers and two Ocean Park Community Center social workers (Maureen Rivas and Glanda Sherman) were honored at a holiday luncheon at Il Piccolo Ritrovo on Dec. 14.
The celebration at the restaurant on Sunset was hosted by the Pacific Palisades Business Improvement District (BID).
Restaurant owners Tarcisio Mosconi and Nando Silvestri provided endless plates of chicken marsala, tomato/basil-mozzarella, salad, pizza, roasted potatoes, and several pastas for 43 guests.
BID Executive Director Laurie Sale said, “We felt that as a community we wanted to thank the police, fire and community workers for all they do.
“We wouldn’t be safe without them,” she continued. “We’re grateful to have them in this community. At this time of year they are often forgotten.”
BID and the Chamber of Commerce pay Chrysalis workers to keep the Village business area cleaned twice a week. The three workers and supervisor Rick Stoff also enjoyed the party.
One of the men said that before he was assigned to the Palisades permanently, he had initially filled in for someone who worked here. He told the News, “The whole atmosphere here is beautiful. The people are nice and positive.”
The OPCC honorees have been working here since January as part of the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness.
Visit palisadesbid.org for more information.
