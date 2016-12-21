Calvary School Coach’s Football Clinic Is Friday, Dec. 23 Only

Coach Todd Tharen, whose Calvary Christian School eighth-team recently won the Pacific Basin championship in flag football, will hold a one-day football holiday clinic from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 at the Palisades High School football stadium.

At this third holiday football tournament and clinic, each kid will play in a tournament of multiple flag football games. There were be lots of fun for kids of all ages and ability, kindergarten through seventh grade.

Athletes will be grouped into “Puppy Pound” (kindergarten, first and second graders); “The Dogs” (third, fourth and some fifth graders); and “Big Dogs” (fifth, sixth and seventh graders). There will be a punt, pass and catch competition and a Palisades “fastest man” race for each grade level.