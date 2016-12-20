Donated Goods Sought for Adams Homeless Lunch

Donations are sought for the 32nd Annual Mimi Adams Holiday Party in Santa Monica. This memorial luncheon for those in need will be held on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Augustine-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 1227 Fourth St.

Longtime Palisadian John Adams is carrying on this traditional event in honor of his mother, the late Mimi Adams, a community activist and co-founder of a non-profit for feeding the homeless.

“We are seeking donated items in good condition, new or near-new,” Adams said.

“These include sleeping bags, backpacks, blanket, jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, warm sweaters, new socks (white cotton preferred), towels, hats, knit gloves, toys and toiletries.”

Donated items may be dropped off at any time at The Yogurt Shoppe on Swarthmore Avenue in the Palisades, or on Dec. 23 in the afternoon at St. Augustine. Please call Roger Scadron at (310) 420-0350 to coordinate with the church. Tax-deductible donations may be sent to St. Augustine’s (zip code 90401), noting on the memo line: Mimi Adams Holiday Luncheon.

This luncheon, sponsored by the church, serves 300 to 400 homeless individuals and provides them with important personal items in the midst of winter.