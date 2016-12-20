￼Autry Garden Inspired by First Angelenos

The star of the coastal habitat, the most identifiable landmark, is the oak tree. The native garden on Temescal Canyon Road (just below Bowdoin) is anchored by three majestic coastal oaks, loaded with abundant acorns, which were one of the most important foods in the Tongva diet.

A demonstration native garden recently opened at the Autry Museum of the American West provides a succinct collection of native plants. It is also a compatible component to the redesigned galleries at the Autry that focus on the interdependent relationships between the indigenous people and the California environment.

The garden, a modest 7,000 square feet, offers a microcosm of the range of habitats that were available to the Tongva. The Los Angeles River that was once a vital resource to the Tongva and for the plant and animal life, runs just behind the garden walls.

From the inception of this exhibit over five years ago, the Autry was determined to get it right, to tell the story of our ancestors from the point of view of their descendants. “All of the work, all the voices really have come from native people, activists and educators,” says Erik Greenberg, director of education and visitor engagement.