Quality of Swarthmore Dirt Questioned

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Potrero Canyon rim resident Lora Fremont is questioning the quality of the dirt slated to be used for fill in the completion of Potrero Canyon Park. She has reached out to state and city officials with her concerns.

On Oct. 4, the L.A. City Board of Building and Safety commissioners approved the dirt that will be excavated from the former parking lot off Swarthmore, in order for Caruso Affiliated to construct a three-story underground parking garage. This dirt will be hauled to Potrero, either via Chautauqua or Temescal Canyon Road.

The city estimates it will save $3 million by using the 122,000 cubic yards of Swarthmore dirt in the canyon, while allowing the park below the Palisades Recreation Center to be completed sooner.

When this exchange was announced in early September, the News contacted the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and asked project manager Jose Diaz if the dirt had been tested for contamination. He said that Caruso Affiliated had hired Pasadena-based Tetra Tech, which gave the soil a good report. Diaz was asked if any outside testing would be done. He replied that generally if the company’s reputation is good (tetratech.com), no additional testing is done by the state. According to Tetra Tech’s website, in 2014 Engineering News-Record ranked the company number one in water, solid waste and environmental management.