Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades to Receive New Traffic Lights

Palisades Bowl

At the quarterly meeting of the Pacific Coast Highway Task Force on Aug. 17 in Malibu, it was announced that Caltrans has awarded a contract to replace the blinking pedestrian crossing light at Palisades Bowl Mobile Home Park at 16321 PCH.

Many motorists ignore the light, making it difficult for pedestrians to cross five lanes of traffic to gain access to the beach from the park. Instead they must navigate a nonexistent shoulder of PCH for about a quarter of a mile to cross at Temescal Canyon Road.

The current blinking light will be replaced with a pedestrian-activated signal. According to Caltrans, the contractor has ordered factory-built materials for the project and delivery is expected in about seven weeks with installation to follow.