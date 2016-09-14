Prop O Project to Resume on Temescal

By Sue Pascoe

After a Prop O two-phase project was begun in 2011 to clean and reuse stormwater runoff in Temescal Canyon Park, construction activity will finally resume after an almost two-year delay.

Kendrick Okuda, the Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering Proposition O Implementation program manager, spoke at the Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting on Aug. 25.

He said the next phase will take about a year and involve construction of a new water-treatment building (near the existing restrooms) just north of PCH on Temescal Canyon Road.

The Temescal project was designed and approved after voters passed Prop O in November 2004. The Clean Water Bond authorized $500 million in general obligation bonds for projects that included cleaning storm water before it entered Santa Monica Bay.

Construction on Phase 1 of the Temescal project began in January 2012 and was initially supposed to be completed a year later at a cost of $14.9 million. That phase involved taking Storm water flowing through the existing storm drain beneath Temescal Canyon Road and diverting it through a hydrodynamic separator before going into a 1.25-million-gallon detention tank, which could then discharged it into a sewer system that leads to the Hyperion Treatment Plant in Playa del Rey.