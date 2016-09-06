Pacific Palisades Caruso Project Building Demolition Begins on Swarthmore; City Schedules Meeting on Tree Removal Permit

It has begun. Palisades Village CA demolition on the existing buildings on Swarthmore started with Mayberry first, then Maison Giraud, and then Benton’s.

In addition, the Board of Public Works announced a meeting this Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at City Hall for a proposed tree removal permit. Agenda: http://boe.lacity.org/…/2016/2…/20160909/09092016_bpwcal.htm

From the City of Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services request: “The request is to approve a no fee permit request for the removal of 43 street trees (17 Ironbark Eucalyptus, two Jacaranda trees on Monument Street, four Indian Laurel Fig trees on Sunset Boulevard, and 20 Chinese Flame trees on Swarthmore Avenue) as required for the installation of driveways, street realignments, public sidewalk reconstruction, and the construction of an underground parking structure on Sunset Boulevard, Monument Street, Swarthmore Ave, and Allbright Street. Tree replacements on a 2:1 ratio are required.”

On Monday, several Palisades residents criticized the Department of Public Works notification of the Sept. 9 meeting, asking department officials whether the meeting was posted in town in print, per the Brown Act.