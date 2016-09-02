Bicyclist Killed in PCH Hit-and-Run in Pacific Palisades

One person was killed Thursday evening, Sept. 1, at approximately 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of PCH and Temescal Canyon Road. The gender of the victim, possibly a transient, has not been confirmed and the driver has not been found.

According to Palisades Patrol, a community alert was issued when the northbound and southbound lanes of PCH were shut down to all traffic from Sunset Boulevard to Temescal Canyon Road. Los Angeles police assisted in traffic control.