Bicyclist Killed in PCH Hit-and-Run in Pacific Palisades

One person was killed Thursday evening, Sept. 1, at approximately 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of PCH and Temescal Canyon Road. The gender of the victim, possibly a transient, has not been confirmed and the driver has not been found.
According to Palisades Patrol, a community alert was issued when the northbound and southbound lanes of PCH were shut down to all traffic from Sunset Boulevard to Temescal Canyon Road. Los Angeles police assisted in traffic control.
This was my brother his name is Neville Williams we just found out about his death Feb 18, 2017 my mother received a letter in the mail from the Los Angeles coroner’s office. He is from Memphis, Tn we had not spoken to him in roughly 6 years since he left memphis for the second time. He stop contacting us so we had no idea of his where abouts he was always a guy who stay to him self. We know nothing but have so many questions was he working? did he have friends or girlfriend? how was he living or where? what was his state of mind? why was he out riding that time of night? so many questions and no answers. I guess i’m asking for help because I have been able, to only find out so much online and I have even been searching for him online since he’said been missing from us. Haven’t had the means to visit Los Angeles to search for him and if so we wouldn’t know where to start. I’m upset, pissed and hurt this is what has come to pass I’ll never see him again and although we didn’t have the best relationship he still was my blood. And I and my mother we just want to know how was he doing, good or bad it doesn’t matter just some closure. So anyone has any information or knew him please reply or contact me @ b.purpose@ymail.com and put Neville Williams as the subject. THANK YOU SO MUCH! FOR ANYONE WHO TAKES THE TIME OUT OF THEIR BUSY DAY TO FIND SOME OF THE ANSWERS TO OUR QUESTIONS.