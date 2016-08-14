Joseph Vella, 85: Tailor, Tenor

Joseph Vella was born on March 22, 1931, in Mosta, Malta, and passed away on July 11, comforted by family and friends.

When he was 19, he graduated from technical school as a tailor for the fashion industry. He was selected to sew an outfit for Queen Elizabeth in the early 1950s. Shortly afterwards, he moved to Canada. He taught a sewing class there, which is where met his first wife, Helen. They were married in November 1957.

Joseph’s immigration to this country was sponsored by a brother who lived in Michigan. He discovered Pacific Palisades when he and Helen came to California on vacation.

While sitting on Will Rogers beach, he looked up at the bluffs and told his wife, “I want a house on the other side of that hill.”

They bought their home on Embury Street on July 11, 1959. Their daughter, Caroline, was born later that year and then attended Corpus Christi School. She remembers that she lived closest to the school of all the students and never had an excuse for being late. She also never had an excuse for the length of her skirt, since her dad was a tailor. “It was always exactly three inches above the knee,” she remembers.

Joe’s first job in California was int he men’s alterations department at Seibu, a Japanese department store located at Wilshire and Fairfax in 1962. He later worked at Caruso Men’s Clothing in Santa Monica, Giorgio’s in Beverly Bills, J. Hampton Tailors in Downtown L.A., Saks Fifth Avenue on Wilshire, Hagertys, Robinson’s (Century City), and Green Men’s Clothing (Topanga). He retired from Nordstroms in Glendale.