Vaccinations for flu, whooping cough, pneumonia and shingles are available daily at the pharmacy window at Pharmaca, 15150 Sunset Blvd. If a customer calls ahead, the pharmacy will also have hepatitis A & B, tetanus, typhoid and meningitis vaccinations available. Pharmacy hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call: (310) 454-1345 or visit pharmaca.com.